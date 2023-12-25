Head to Head Comparison: Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and AMTD Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.94 million 0.20 $2.95 million $0.47 0.41 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 24.43 $41.74 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Netcapital has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Netcapital and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Netcapital beats AMTD Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

