Head-To-Head Comparison: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) & Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.23 billion 0.43 $104.78 million $1.18 16.39 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.46 64.05

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 132.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 2.92% 13.44% 6.43% Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nu Skin Enterprises and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 0 0 2.00 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as ageLOC Meta, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers. This segment offers its system solutions to the automotive, electronics, printing and paper, and building and construction industries. It offers its products under the Aquaphor, NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, 8×4, FLORENA, Coppertone, HIDROFUGAL, Maestro, GAMMON, SKIN STORIES, STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME, TESA, Chantecaille, Elastoplast, and CURITAS brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of maxingvest ag.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.