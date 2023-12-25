Head to Head Comparison: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -44.92 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.22

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sigma Lithium and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 269.37%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

