Head to Head Contrast: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) vs. Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF)

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Sugar and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 12.97% 15.59% 6.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rogers Sugar and Mondelez International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Sugar N/A N/A N/A $0.31 13.23 Mondelez International $35.40 billion 2.74 $2.72 billion $3.35 21.26

Dividends

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Sugar. Rogers Sugar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rogers Sugar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rogers Sugar pays out 116.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mondelez International pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondelez International has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rogers Sugar and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Sugar 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 0 17 0 3.00

Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $80.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Rogers Sugar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rogers Sugar is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Rogers Sugar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Rogers Sugar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Sugar



Rogers Sugar Inc. engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes. The company offers its maple syrup products under the The Maple Treat Corporation, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer, and Highland Sugarworks brands. In addition, it markets its products to industrial, consumer, and liquid product markets under the Lantic name in Eastern Canada and Rogers name in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

