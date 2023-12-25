Head to Head Review: Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.01% -1.46% -0.17% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.01 billion 0.17 $64.30 million ($0.01) -883.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.61 billion 1.20 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Axle & Manufacturing and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 4 1 0 2.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides range of products, such as engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It operates across Brazil, China, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Poland, Romina, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, and United States of America. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

