Head to Head Review: Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Greenlane Renewables and Federal Signal are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlane Renewables and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.43 billion 3.26 $120.40 million $2.39 32.15

Analyst Recommendations

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane Renewables.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenlane Renewables and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane Renewables 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Signal 0 2 0 1 2.67

Greenlane Renewables currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,012.03%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.14%. Given Greenlane Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane Renewables is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlane Renewables and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane Renewables N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 8.74% 16.35% 9.22%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Greenlane Renewables on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc. provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. It offers water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation technologies. The company markets and sells its upgrading systems under the Greenlane Biogas brand. The company was formerly known as Creation Capital Corp. and changed its name to Greenlane Renewables Inc. in June 2019. Greenlane Renewables Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

