Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.10. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

