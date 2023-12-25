Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $87.62. 13,208,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,475. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

