Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

