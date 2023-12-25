Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

