HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. Equities analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

