Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

