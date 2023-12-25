Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $952.06. 335,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,956. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

