Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. 5,115,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,604. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.