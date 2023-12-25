Howland Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

