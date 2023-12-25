Howland Capital Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.