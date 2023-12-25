Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

