Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.88. 875,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

