Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

