Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.06. 927,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

