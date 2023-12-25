Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,425. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

