Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

