Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. 2,197,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

