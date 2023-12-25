Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 984,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,412. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

