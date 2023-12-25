HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.3 %

HUBS stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.90. 281,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,000. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.99 and a twelve month high of $584.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.62.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

