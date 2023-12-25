IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.38. 329,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,401. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.09.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

