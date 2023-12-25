IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

IDXX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.04. 310,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

