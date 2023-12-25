Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $261.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

