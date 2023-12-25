Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.07.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 47.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 6,108.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.