Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
