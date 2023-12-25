Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 20,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $219,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.27. 1,742,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,009. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

