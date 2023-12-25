Inscription Capital LLC Buys 10,503 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

UNG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 13,562,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

