Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,468,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

