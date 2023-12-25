Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 3,939,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

