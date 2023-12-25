Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

