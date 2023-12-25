Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. 6,409,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,630. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

