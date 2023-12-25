Inscription Capital LLC Invests $526,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 4,500,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,523. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.