Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.14. 2,442,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

