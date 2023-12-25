Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 216,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $70.16. 2,226,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

