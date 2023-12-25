Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.54. 93,370,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,948,281. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

