Inscription Capital LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.