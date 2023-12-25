Inscription Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

FANG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

