Inscription Capital LLC Sells 740 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.90. 1,642,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,755. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

