Inscription Capital LLC Sells 780 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 587,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 372,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,841. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.