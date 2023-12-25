Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $952.16 and its 200 day moving average is $893.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

