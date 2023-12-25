Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

