Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Buys £27,494.10 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd bought 4,590 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £27,494.10 ($34,771.85).

LON BYIT opened at GBX 605 ($7.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 623 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,361.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 532.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 513.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 638 ($8.07) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

