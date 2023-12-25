Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $435.29. 4,037,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

