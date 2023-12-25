Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 11,483 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

