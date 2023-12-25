Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,729. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,056 in the last 90 days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

